Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 464,783 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 294,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

