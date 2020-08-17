Fifth Third Bancorp Has $949,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.76 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

