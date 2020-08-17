DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.26 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADC stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

