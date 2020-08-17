Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.