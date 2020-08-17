1,217,000 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,837,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Slack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,985.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,269,789 shares of company stock worth $75,554,683 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $28.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

