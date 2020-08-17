Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,800 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $28,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $119,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $82.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

