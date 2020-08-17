Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,829 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.