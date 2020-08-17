Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Carnival worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 248.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

