AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $725,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of UDR by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after acquiring an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 15.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth about $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

UDR stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

