Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Lincoln National worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 60.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 945.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Lincoln National stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

