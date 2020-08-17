Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $40.00 at BTIG Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.