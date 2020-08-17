Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 346,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.