Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.58. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $181.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

