Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Price Target Increased to $0.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler to $0.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.42.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 605,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 4,895.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,202,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.