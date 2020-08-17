Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,496 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

