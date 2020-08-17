Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Comerica by 171.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Comerica by 461.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,312,000 after buying an additional 641,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $17,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.