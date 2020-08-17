Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $126.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $3,010,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 955,140 shares of company stock worth $112,723,927 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

