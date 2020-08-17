Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $126.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $3,010,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 955,140 shares of company stock worth $112,723,927 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Medpace Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Medpace Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,436 Shares of Invesco Ltd.
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,436 Shares of Invesco Ltd.
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust
Diageo plc Position Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.
Diageo plc Position Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.
Eastman Chemical Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp
Eastman Chemical Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in Msci Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in Msci Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report