Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,436 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Invesco were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $396,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 21.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 197,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Invesco stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

