Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $81.88 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

