Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

DEO opened at $136.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.59. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

