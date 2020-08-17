Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $73.29 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

