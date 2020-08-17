Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $356.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.72. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $210.34 and a 52-week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

