Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $356.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.72. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $210.34 and a 52-week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust
Diageo plc Position Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.
Diageo plc Position Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.
Eastman Chemical Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp
Eastman Chemical Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in Msci Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in Msci Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report