Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

