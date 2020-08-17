Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,765 shares of company stock valued at $39,843,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

