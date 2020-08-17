Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $28,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 147.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $51.48 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

