Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 32,570 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $45.22 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

