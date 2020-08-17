Swiss National Bank Has $39.87 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $39,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Shares of BIO opened at $506.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

