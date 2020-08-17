IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BMAR opened at $28.24 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 32,570 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
Swiss National Bank Has $39.87 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc.
Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Whirlpool Co.
