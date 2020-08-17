IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BMAR opened at $28.24 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.