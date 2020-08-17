Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,448 shares of company stock worth $7,971,589. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

