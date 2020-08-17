Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.13% of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

