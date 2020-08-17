Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $180.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $183.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.