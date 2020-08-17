Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $174,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 189.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 36.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.