Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 150.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,085,000 after buying an additional 428,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 156,470 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 119,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total value of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,649 shares in the company, valued at $141,479,268.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,066 shares of company stock worth $52,625,781. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

REGN stock opened at $612.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

