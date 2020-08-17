Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,657,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

YUMC opened at $54.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $55.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

