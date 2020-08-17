IFP Advisors Inc Buys 52 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Okta by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,185,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $198.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

