IFP Advisors Inc Has $309,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFG opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

