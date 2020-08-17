FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2,244.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

