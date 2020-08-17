IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 597.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.