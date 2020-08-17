Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,648.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qiagen by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

