Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.26.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

