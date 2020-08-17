IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $455,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4,409.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,349 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 394.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

HYGH stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.