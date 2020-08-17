Swiss National Bank Buys 5,700 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Beigene worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Beigene by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Beigene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Beigene by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Beigene by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total value of $1,838,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,681,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,660,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,491 shares of company stock valued at $52,390,854. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $210.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.88. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $256.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

