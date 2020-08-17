Swiss National Bank Buys 4,600 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Advance Auto Parts worth $38,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAP opened at $158.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

