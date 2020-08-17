Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 834.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $166.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day moving average of $194.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

