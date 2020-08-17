Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.77.

NYSE:GFL opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 32,570 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 32,570 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
Swiss National Bank Has $39.87 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Has $39.87 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March
IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc.
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc.
Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc
Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Whirlpool Co.
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Whirlpool Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report