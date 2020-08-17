Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NYSE:GFL opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.