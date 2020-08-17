Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) VP Sells $32,613.80 in Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IR stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.