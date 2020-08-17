KeyCorp Boosts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $32.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTCH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 993.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.