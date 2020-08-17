Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 20,468 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 181,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

