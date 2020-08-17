Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $341,000 Investment in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 563.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $205,893.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $11,220,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,296 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAND stock opened at $146.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.68 and a beta of 0.82. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

