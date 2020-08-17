Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

